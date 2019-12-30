Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.43

News headlines about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWL. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $49.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $581.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.