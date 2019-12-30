Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Short Interest Down 10.4% in December

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIT. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of WIT opened at $3.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Wipro has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 16.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wipro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wipro by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

