Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.69

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (LON:COD) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.69 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.87 ($0.48), with a volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.69 ($0.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.58.

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

