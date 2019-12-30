Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $336.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 336 ($4.42) and last traded at GBX 333.95 ($4.39), with a volume of 23914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336 ($4.42).

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 323.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

In related news, insider Stephanie Eastment bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £12,800 ($16,837.67).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. It makes investments quoted companies, which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management, including sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

