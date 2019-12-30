Short Interest in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Rises By 5.9%

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 376,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 375.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.12.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

