Short Interest in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Rises By 5.6%

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,470,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elizabeth B. Rae sold 29,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $6,249,957.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,775 shares of company stock worth $7,639,152. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 48,450 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 108,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after purchasing an additional 854,002 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT opened at $233.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Waters has a 12 month low of $174.95 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13. The firm had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

