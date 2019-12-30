Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $477.07

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 477.07 ($6.28) and last traded at GBX 473.98 ($6.23), with a volume of 10636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476.50 ($6.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 12.14 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 444.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 444.34. The company has a market capitalization of $793.78 million and a PE ratio of 163.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

In other news, insider Vivien Gould bought 5,000 shares of Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £21,900 ($28,808.21).

About Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP)

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

