Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $267.00

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.51) and last traded at GBX 267 ($3.51), with a volume of 9548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 281 ($3.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 240.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.72. The stock has a market cap of $540.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens acquired 258,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £573,705.72 ($754,677.35).

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

