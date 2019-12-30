Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Short Interest Update

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verso from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Verso by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 297,542 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Verso by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Verso by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Verso by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in Verso by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 520,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 293,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

VRS stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. Verso has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a market cap of $628.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.02. Verso had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verso will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verso

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.