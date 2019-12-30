Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $70.54.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 331,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

