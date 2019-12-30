CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.30

Shares of CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.30 ($13.14) and last traded at €11.22 ($13.05), with a volume of 5749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.24 ($13.07).

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $978.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.81.

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

