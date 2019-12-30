CropEnergies (ETR:CE2) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.30

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of CropEnergies AG (ETR:CE2) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.30 ($13.14) and last traded at €11.22 ($13.05), with a volume of 5749 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.24 ($13.07).

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CropEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $978.95 million and a P/E ratio of 21.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.81.

About CropEnergies (ETR:CE2)

CropEnergies AG manufactures and distributes bioethanol and other biofuels, and related products produced from grain and other agricultural raw materials in Germany and internationally. The company produces and sells protein food and animal feed products, including ProtiGrain, a protein animal feed for various types of livestock and pets; wheat gluten for food and animal feed; and ProtiWanze, a liquid protein for cattle and pigs.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for CropEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CropEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Powell Industries Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.43
Powell Industries Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.43
Wipro Limited Short Interest Down 10.4% in December
Wipro Limited Short Interest Down 10.4% in December
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.69
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.69
Impax Environmental Markets Hits New 1-Year High at $336.00
Impax Environmental Markets Hits New 1-Year High at $336.00
Short Interest in Wabash National Co. Rises By 5.9%
Short Interest in Wabash National Co. Rises By 5.9%
Short Interest in Waters Co. Rises By 5.6%
Short Interest in Waters Co. Rises By 5.6%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report