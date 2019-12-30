St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $522.31

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 522.31 ($6.87) and last traded at GBX 517.21 ($6.80), with a volume of 1172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.71).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMP. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 436. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, with a total value of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.