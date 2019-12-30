Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Welbilt by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.60. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

