National Express Group (LON:NEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $483.60

Shares of National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 483.60 ($6.36) and last traded at GBX 476 ($6.26), with a volume of 12170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($6.26).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 467 ($6.14).

The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 458.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 430.54.

In other news, insider John Armitt bought 4,500 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

