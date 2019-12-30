Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.82

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €9.82 ($11.42) and last traded at €9.80 ($11.40), with a volume of 16575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.80 ($11.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAB shares. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $781.31 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

About Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB)

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamborner Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamborner Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Powell Industries Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.43
Powell Industries Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.43
Wipro Limited Short Interest Down 10.4% in December
Wipro Limited Short Interest Down 10.4% in December
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.69
Compagnie de Saint Gobain Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.69
Impax Environmental Markets Hits New 1-Year High at $336.00
Impax Environmental Markets Hits New 1-Year High at $336.00
Short Interest in Wabash National Co. Rises By 5.9%
Short Interest in Wabash National Co. Rises By 5.9%
Short Interest in Waters Co. Rises By 5.6%
Short Interest in Waters Co. Rises By 5.6%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report