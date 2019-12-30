Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.82

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €9.82 ($11.42) and last traded at €9.80 ($11.40), with a volume of 16575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.80 ($11.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAB shares. HSBC set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $781.31 million and a P/E ratio of 40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

