Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
VAPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.
In other news, CEO Joseph Army acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Also, Director James W. Liken acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.
VAPO opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.
Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.95% and a negative net margin of 110.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Vapotherm Company Profile
Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.
