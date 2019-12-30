Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 887,800 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 28th total of 840,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Joseph Army acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Also, Director James W. Liken acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Vapotherm by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vapotherm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 25.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

VAPO opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.49.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 107.95% and a negative net margin of 110.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vapotherm will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

