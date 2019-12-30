Raef Sully Sells 5,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Stock

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$324,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$647,028.29.

Shares of NTR opened at C$62.93 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd has a 12 month low of C$60.52 and a 12 month high of C$73.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$66.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.9900001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

