Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Buys $580,560.00 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 483,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $1.20 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $132.49 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,719,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 176,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 77,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 37.4% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 173,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,247 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

