Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Buys C$351,690.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.85 per share, with a total value of C$351,690.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,307,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,898,313.95.

Dream Asset Management Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 6,100 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.97 per share, with a total value of C$182,814.56.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 30,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.59 per share, with a total value of C$902,400.45.

Shares of D.UN opened at C$31.35 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$21.89 and a 1-year high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.71, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.32.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.42.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

