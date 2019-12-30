Sun Valley Gold LLC Acquires 334,900 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 334,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,061,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.
Shares of AKG opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.
Asanko Gold Company Profile
