Sun Valley Gold LLC Acquires 334,900 Shares of Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) Stock

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 334,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$294,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 25,061,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,054,434.16.

Shares of AKG opened at C$1.13 on Monday. Asanko Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.68 and a 52-week high of C$1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of $254.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

