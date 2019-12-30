Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cisco Systems (CSCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO):

12/24/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/15/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

12/12/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cisco’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results were unimpressive. Revenues climbed marginally on a year-over-year basis due to sluggish performance from enterprise, commercial and service provider end markets. The company blamed sluggish macro-economic conditions (due to the U.S.-China trade, Brexit and others) and a slowing China economy for the weakness. Management expects growth in these markets to be muted in the near term. Notably, Cisco’s shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, switching and wireless solutions are expected to grow. Cisco benefited from solid performance of its security business, which is expected to continue in the near term. Additionally, acquisitions of Voicea and CloudCherry hold promise.”

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems was given a new $48.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

11/14/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

11/13/2019 – Cisco Systems was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Cisco Systems is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

11/11/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Cisco Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/5/2019 – Cisco Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

11/1/2019 – Cisco Systems was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

