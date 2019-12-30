Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Orange stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,652,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 490,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orange by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,412,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,367,000 after acquiring an additional 355,040 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orange by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,013,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,848 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 147,780 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

