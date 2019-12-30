Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.
Orange stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.37.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
Featured Article: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.