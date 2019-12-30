Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTB shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,097,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $42.79.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th.

