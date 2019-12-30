Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. ValuEngine lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens cut Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.06 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.64.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

