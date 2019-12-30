Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.46 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,532 shares of company stock valued at $404,727. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,419,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 296,469 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 106,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,943,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

