Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

CERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

CERS opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $600.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. Cerus has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 100.38% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total transaction of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 13.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cerus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

