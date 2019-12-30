Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.83 ($55.62).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €43.90 ($51.05) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a twelve month high of €43.45 ($50.52). The company has a market capitalization of $530.09 million and a PE ratio of -15.73.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

