Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

NYSE:HSC opened at $22.89 on Monday. Harsco has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, insider Robinson Shannon 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1,476.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,134,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 495.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,685,000 after acquiring an additional 644,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,156,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

