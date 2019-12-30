Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $24.99 on Monday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 32.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.15% of Fiverr International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

