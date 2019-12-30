Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.10.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862,248 shares of company stock valued at $142,200,055 over the last quarter.
Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94.
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Crowdstrike
See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.