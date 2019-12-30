Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.10.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $120,398,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862,248 shares of company stock valued at $142,200,055 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $496,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. Crowdstrike has a 12 month low of $44.58 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

