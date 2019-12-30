Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 99.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,932,052 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBTB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $655,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.75.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

