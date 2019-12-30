Millennium Management LLC Sells 52,558 Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in China Yuchai International were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the third quarter worth $58,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $251,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

Shares of CYD opened at $13.42 on Monday. China Yuchai International Limited has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $547.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $467.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.31 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

China Yuchai International Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD).

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.