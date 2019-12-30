Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,123 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Internap were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Internap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James cut Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $1.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. Internap Corp has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Internap Corp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

