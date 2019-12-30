Millennium Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vectrus by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,561,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after buying an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $584.66 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.78. Vectrus Inc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $359.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vectrus Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,513.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

