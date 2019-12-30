Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 87.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

