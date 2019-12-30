Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ring Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REI opened at $2.54 on Monday. Ring Energy Inc has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.08.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

