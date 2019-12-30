Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,579 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 48,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 267,993 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,248 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.57 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

