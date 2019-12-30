Millennium Management LLC Sells 191,141 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 88.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 191,141 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.3% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 626,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 271,209 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 251.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $10.97 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $12.26.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

