Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 242.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Calyxt were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Calyxt by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Calyxt by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 45,541 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 573,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calyxt by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLXT opened at $6.41 on Monday. Calyxt Inc has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLXT shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

