Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 16.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Park-Ohio by 6.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PKOH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

PKOH opened at $33.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $420.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 999,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,087,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $418,690. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

