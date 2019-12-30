Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Update

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the November 28th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Oragenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.53 on Monday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.11.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oragenics stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.65% of Oragenics worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

