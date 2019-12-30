Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ZDGE opened at $1.59 on Monday. Zedge has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.79.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.