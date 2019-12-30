Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Short Interest Update

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the transaction, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $483,139. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 567.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after buying an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 18.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 176,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 334.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 130,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM opened at $101.90 on Monday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $88.52 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

