Short Interest in Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Drops By 9.1%

Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 912.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 285,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 256,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Water Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 122.0% in the third quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 309,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 170,343 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 51.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

WTTR stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.