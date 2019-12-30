Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 11,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,149,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after purchasing an additional 480,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

