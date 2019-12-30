Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 69.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 70,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,335,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 446,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.39 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $796.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.96.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $132.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

