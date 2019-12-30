Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 7.79% of Power REIT worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

