Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 523,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 82,322.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,379,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,083 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $11,847,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 61.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Zymeworks has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $45.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The business had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

