Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Drops By 12.2%

Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 382,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 39,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Trilogy Metals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $2.29 on Monday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

