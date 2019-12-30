Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 97.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 977,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.81 million, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

